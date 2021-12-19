Pushpa Nizam Collection Creates Record as Allu Arjun Storms Box Office

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is doing well on the big screen, and the collections of the movie are breaking records. As per trade reports, Pushpa collected Rs. 71 cr worldwide on its first day. Going by such humongous business, we can gather that Pushpa may join the Rs 100 cr club with day 2 collections itself. Producers must have earned profits by now.

Pushpa has received an average rating from critics, but Allu Arjun's die-hard fans are making sure that the movie becomes a super-duper hit. The Nizam's first-day collection of Pushpa is said to be Rs 16.5 cr, which created a record at the box office.

Meanwhile, #Thaggedhele and #PushpaTheRise hashtags are trending on Twitter following its box office collections.

Fans who are waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule updates received some good news on Saturday. At the recent press meet, Pushpa director Sukumar said that Pushpa 2 will be released in October or December 2022. He said Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa 2 will surprise the audience. Pushpa is an action drama film written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun in the title role. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are seen in prominent roles. In the first of two cinematic parts, the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.