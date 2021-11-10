Pushpa Makers Confused About Anasuya's Character Dakshayani?

Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most awaited films in the Telugu film industry. Today, the makers of the movie have released the first look poster of Anasuya Bharadwaj. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted that she is arrogant and pride personified and will be essaying the role of Dakshayani. Here is the tweet made by Mythri Movie Makers.

But, the Team Pushpa shared a poster in which it was written, 'Introducing Anasuya as 'Drakshayini'. Here is the tweet made by Pushpa team.

So, my dear readers, the makers of the movie are confused over Anasuya's character? What is the name of Anasuya in the film. Netizens are tweeting that they want to know the correct name of Anasuya in the movie. See how netizens are reacting...

The first part of Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun will be seen as Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead in the film. The first part of the film is scheduled to release on 17 December 2021.