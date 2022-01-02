Pushpa Hindi Collections Touch 50 Crores, Allu Arjun Fans Elated

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise is doing great at the box office. The Hindi dubbed version of Pishpa has crossed the Rs.50 Crore mark and it looks like very soon, the movie is going to join the Rs. 100 crore club. Pushpa was released in theatres on December 17 and it became one of the most profitable ventures of 2021. Allu Arjun's fans are elated.

The movie is based on the lives of the read sandalwood smugglers. The film won the hearts of the audiences. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun lived in their roles. Sukumar is the director of the film. He narrated the story in an intriguing manner. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for the film for the third time. Sunil, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj acted in the key roles in the movie. The second part of Pushpa will be released in 2022.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and wrote, "Pushpa is 50 NOT OUT… Continues to set cash registers ringing… #NewYear celebrations + open week prove advantageous for #PushpaHindi on [third] Fri… This one is truly UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 50.59 cr." Here is the tweet made by Taran Adarsh.

#Pushpa is 50 NOT OUT… Continues to set cash registers ringing… #NewYear celebrations + open week prove advantageous for #PushpaHindi on [third] Fri… This one is truly UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 50.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FIEL4gwzJM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2022

The total collection of Pushpa stands at Rs 79.72 crore in the Telugu region.

