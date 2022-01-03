Pushpa Gets Official OTT Release Date

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa is creating waves on social media. Yes, the film is having a dream run at the box office. The film has managed to earn Rs 300 cr plus at the worldwide box office. If you are waiting for Pushpa's digital release, we have some interesting news for you. The film's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video we hear.

According to our sources, Pushpa is likely to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from January 7 of this month. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from the makers' end. Pushpa makers or Prime Video team is yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and it features Rashmika, Fahadh, Sunil, Anasuya among others.