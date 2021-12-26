Pushpa Day 9 Collections: Christmas Holiday Draws Huge Crowds to Box Office

Pushpa saw a huge increase in its collection on the second Saturday of its theatrical run. The movie joined the 100 crore club within three days of its release and crossed 150 cr in a week. Now, Pushpa is all to create a record by crossing the Rs 200 cr mark on its second week. Anyway, Christmas weekend is boosting Pushpa's box office collections. The Hindi version of Pushpa is doing well in the North Indian states. The film has managed to collect Rs 30 to 31 cr in its first week.

On day 8, the Allu Arjun's Pushpa is said to have earned between Rs 5 and Rs 6 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices. Coming to day 9 collections, the film has bagged around Rs 6 to 7 cr. Nani's Shyam Singha Roy and Ranveer's 83 are giving stiff competition to Pushpa. Yet, the Sukumar directorial has wooed people in hordes. Pushpa continues to create records with its box office collections.

Here's the daywise collection details of Pushpa at Box office

Day 1 Rs 45.4 Cr

Day 2 Rs 31 Cr

Day 3 Rs 33 Cr

Day 4 Rs 13 Cr

Day 5 Rs 11 Cr

Day 6 Rs 9.45 Cr

Day 7 Rs 7.1 Cr

Day 8 Rs 5 Cr

Day 9 Rs 6 Cr(approx)

Total Rs 160.70 Cr (approx)