Pushpa Day 8 Collections: Allu Ajun Box Office Magic Continues

The craze for Allu Arjun's Pushpa is still continuing on the big screen. Anyway, now Pushpa is facing stiff competition from Nani's Shyam Singha Roy and Ranveer's 83. Pushpa was released last week, and it was the only movie that hit the big screen that week in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie bagged a huge amount and it is still grabbing the audience. The Hindi version of Pushpa also managed to collect Rs 29.49 cr in its first week.

Mumbai: Rs 10.42 cr

Delhi and UP: Rs 3.84 cr

CP: Rs 3.52 cr

Bihar: Rs 1.49 cr

Marathwada: Rs 1.36 cr

West Bengal: Rs 1.35 cr

Rajasthan: Rs 1.24 cr

Odisha: Rs 1.20 cr

The one-week worldwide collection of Pushpa is Rs 229 cr. Day 1 - Rs 57.83 cr. Day 2 - Rs 36.79 cr. Day 3 - Rs 37.91 cr. Day 4 - Rs 12.34 cr. Day 5 - Rs 9.68 cr. Day 6 - Rs 6.47 cr. Day 7 - Rs 5.80 cr. According to the social media platforms, the day 8 collections of the Pushpa is around Rs 5 to 6 cr.