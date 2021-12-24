Pushpa Day 7 Collections: Allu Arjun's Biggest Box Office Hit

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was released last week. The film is rock steady in terms of business at the box office. Did you know this,? Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is performing well at the USA Box office too. Pushpa has managed to cross $2 million at the USA box office.

Coming to domestic box office, Pushpa is said to have earned Rs 3.06 cr on its seventh day at the box office. The total gross collections of Pushpa are said to be Rs 120 cr.

Apart from Bunny, Pushpa also features Rashmika, Fahadh, Anasuya and Sunil are seen in key roles.