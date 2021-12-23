Pushpa Day 6 Collections: Allu Arjun Movie Earns Profits at Box Office

Director Sukumar's latest release Pushpa earned mixed reviews from the critics. Yet, the film is doing decent business at the box office worldwide. Pushpa is reported to have earned Rs 90.5 cr share at the worldwide box office within five days of its release.

We are hearing reports that Pushpa is said to be in a safe zone. Pushpa is going strong at the box office even in weekdays in the USA.

Pushpa has managed to earn $101,637 on its seventh day at the USA box office. The total gross collections of Pushpa totals $1,849,979.

Speaking about domestic collections, Pushpa has collected Rs 4.08 cr on its seventh day at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections of the film shortly.

Currently, Pushpa team including Bunny, Sukumar, Rashmika are busy city hopping for success meets. Yesterday, the makers were in Chennai to thanks fans for the massive success of the Pan India release.

They are all set to resume the shoot of Pushoa-The Roar soon. The principal shooting of Pushpa-The Roar will commence by mid February.