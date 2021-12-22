Pushpa Day 5 Collections: Allu Arjun Movie Takes Box Office By Storm

Stylish star Allu Arjun's name is being heard everywhere, thanks to his blockbuster hit 'Pushpa'. The film is creating a storm at the box office. Last night, the success meet of Pushpa was held in Tirupathi, Bunny was seen thanking his fans and the audience for encouraging the film. Bunny also said that his brand is his loyal fans. Several memes are widely being circulated in social media related to his speech.

Talking about the collections of the movie, Pushpa is going steady even on week days. Pushpa has managed to earn Rs 5.08 on its fifth day at the box office. While coming to USA collections, Pushpa has raked in $1,791,141 - ₹13.55Cr. The film is expected to touch $2 million mark by end of Friday.

The film is directed by Sukumar. Pushpa marks the third time collaboration of Bunny and Sukumar. The two have scored a massive hit with Pushpa. The team will soon be resuming the shoot of Pushpa-The Roar. Stay tuned.