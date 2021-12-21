Pushpa Day 4 Collections: Allu Arjun Set to Rewrite Box Office Records

Director Sukumar's Pushpa features Stylish star Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Pushpa earned fantastic reviews from movie buffs. The film is likely to join Rs 150 cr club with today's collections.

Talking about the latest collections, Pushpa has earned Rs 6.98 cr plus on its fourth day at the box office. While coming to the USA box office, Pushpa has raked in $1,625,766 (₹12.33 crores) at the ticket window. Pushpa has turned out to be the biggest grosser of this year in USA.

#Pushpa Day4 Collections

👉Nizam - 3.10cr

👉Ceeded - 1.30cr

👉Vizag - 75L

👉East - 44L

👉West - 30L

👉Krishna - 37L

👉Guntur - 32L

👉Nellore - 22L

Day4 AP&TS Share: 6.98cr

Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya are seen in prominent roles. If you are waiting for Pushpa 2, we have some interesting news for you. Sukumar has already shot two scenes of Pushpa sequel. He is planning to resume the shoot of Pushpa 2 by mid February.