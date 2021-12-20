Pushpa Day 3 Collections: Allu Arjun Shatters Box Office Records

Stylish star Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa is shattering all the movie records at the box office. The film is ruling the box office since day one of its release. Pushpa has managed to join Rs 100 cr club just in two days of its release. Yes, the film is said to have earned Rs 111.7 cr within two days of its release. The makers of the movie are overwhelmed by Pushpa's success.

The latest is that the makers are all set to hold Pushpa success meet today in Tirupathi. The total team will be gracing Pushpa success meet in Tirupathi.

Talking about the collections, Pushpa has managed to make a business of Rs 37 cr plus on the third day at the worldwide box office. The total gross collections of Pushpa are said to be Rs 125 cr plus. The official figures of the film are yet to be known.

Territory Total Share(in Crs)

Nizam 24.15

Ceeded 8.35

Vizag 4.40

East 3.04

West 2.62

Krishna 2.71

Guntur 3.47

Nellore 2.03

AP&TS Share: 50.77cr

Karnataka 7.10

Tamilnadu 5.50

Kerala 2.10

Rest of India 5.50

USA&ROW. 8.20

Total Share: 79.17cr

Total Gross: 135.00cr (All Versions)

Sukumar said that they will commence Pushpa-The Roar shoot by mid February. He is aiming to release the film next year during Dasara or Christmas.

