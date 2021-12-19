Pushpa Day 2 Collections in AP, Telangana: Allu Arjun Rules Box Office

Stylish star Allu Arjun's latest release Pushpa is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Movie theatres are getting fully occupied with people for Pushpa. The film had a fantastic opening at the box office.

For the unversed, Pushpa has collected Rs 71 cr gross at the worldwide box office. The makers of the movie are thrilled over the fantastic reponse to Pushpa at the ticket window. Looks like Bunny's Pushpa is going to shatter records of all the Telugu films releases this year.

According to trade reports, Pushpa has earned Rs 43 cr plus on the second day at the box office. We have heard from our sources that the film has joined Rs 100 cr club on second day of its release. We shall update area-wise collection of the film, shortly.

Sukumar said that Pushpa 2 won't get delayed like its prequel and that they have already shot two scenes of Pushpa 2. Sukumar is aiming to release Pushpa 2 by end of next year.