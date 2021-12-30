Pushpa Day 13 Collections: Allu Arjun Box Office Magic Continues

Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise is continuing its dream run at the box office even after nearly two weeks of its theatrical run.

The movie, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. The movie revolves around red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests.

Despite new releases, Pushpa continues to roar at box office with some fantastic earnings.

Going by the early trends on Day 13, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is said to have collected Rs 3-4 crores at the box office. The total collections of Pushpa right now is over 200 crores.

The Hindi version of Pushpa too is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Bunny fans are celebrating the success of the movie.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa ois doing well in Mahrashtra with impressive numbers. As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the film is raking in good moolah in CP, Matathwada, Bihar and Maharashtra. The total collections from Hindi version is said to be 42 crores, which is the official figures.