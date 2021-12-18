Pushpa Day 1 Collections

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa was released amid huge expectations. Unfortunately, The film has failed to live up to the audience expectations. Bunny fans are going gaga over Allu Arjun's intense performance as Pushpa Raj in the film.

Fans are spreading the good word about the film which is expected to help the film earn big bucks at the box office.

Pushpa has created a new record in Nizam by earning Rs 10 cr share mark on its opening day at the box office. On the other hand, Pushpa has managed to earn $800k from 307 locations at the USA box office. The official figures of Pushpa worldwide collections in detail are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Sukumar. Pushpa is the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. They scored a hattrick with Pushpa. Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil are seen in prominent roles.