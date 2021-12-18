Pushpa Creates Box Office Record on Day 1, Deets Inside

Director Sukumar's Pushpa features Stylish star Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles. The film has received Fantastic reviews from fans and mixed reviews from the critics.

Yet the advanced booking of tickets seems to have given Pushpa collections a boost. Looks like Pushpa has started creating new records at the box office. Yes, what you read is right.

Pushpa has managed to beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Nekkevvaru day 1 gross at theatres in RTC X roads. Pushpa has now become the highest grosser on day 1 in RTC X Roads.

As per trade reports, Pushpa has earned Rs 41,31,445 by beating Sarileru Neekevvaru which had raked on 37, 27, 029 and Baahubali 2 which had raked in Rs 36,09,236.



Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind also watched the film and is said to have been mighty impressed with his son (Bunny's) performance in the film. Allu Aravind also congratulated director Sukumar for the blockbuster success of the film. Pushpa is heading towards become the biggest hit of this year.