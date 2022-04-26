Pushpa Craze Reaches Kaun Banega Crorepati, Deets Inside

There's no need to talk about Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise. The film was an all-time superhit of 2021. If you recall, several cricketers have made reels on Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj's signature style—Thaggedele. Pushpa The Rise was all about red sandalwood smuggling. The popularity of Pushpa songs and dialogues refuses to dip. The latest news about Pushpa we hear is coming from an very unxpected place.

The Pushpa craze now seems to have reached the small screen. Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, is seen asking a question related to red sandalwood on his famous quiz show. We saw how Pushpa became viral across the world, thanks to the songs and dialogues.

Now, with Big B asking a question on Bunny's Pushpa The Rise, the Pushpa fever has hit a new high, say Bunny's fans. They just can't stop going gaga over social media.

Take a look at the video clip:

" Amitabh Bachchan " garu 🔥🔥🔥 Dialogue & #Pushpa Movie Reach 🙏 Thank You Anna @alluarjun 👑❤️!!!! pic.twitter.com/f2BFGfQHEz — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 23, 2022

Pushpa The Rise was directed by Sukumar. Currently, Sukumar is reportedly working on a new script for Pushpa The Rule. The film was supposed to go on floors by this time, but the film's production is yet to begin as Sukumar is said to have waited for KGF 2 and RRR to plan future course of action.

Now, Sukumar is said to be making a lot of changes to Pushpa The Rule, if one were to go by the buzz on social media.

