Pushpa Closing Collections

Director Sukumar's Pushpa The-Rise stars Stylish stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are the luckiest celebrities in Tollywood this year.

For the past two years, the telugu film industry seems to be down due to Covid 19. Several films couldn't get released, few films got released but failed to live up to audience expectations.

When it comes to Pushpa, the film did astounding business at the worldwide box office. If you are waiting for Pushpa's closing or final collections, the film has made a business of Rs 325 cr plus at the box office. The official figures of the film are yet to be known.

If you haven't watched the film yet, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is available on Prime Video. Allu Arjun and Sukumar will soon be back to entertain all of us with the second instalment, Pushpa-The Roar. The film will hit theatres around Dasara or Christmas.