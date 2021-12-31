Pushpa Beats KGF Life Collections, Deleted Scene Released

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his latest hit Pushpa, the Rise directed by Sukumar. The movie is doing extremely well across centres and this even after facing stiff competition from new theatrical releases like Shyam Singha Roy in Telugu states and 83 in North India.

The movie is raking in impressive moolah at the box office. It won't be wrong to say that Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise has become a huge money spinner for the makers of the movie. The positive word of mouth from the audience seems to have given box office collections of Pushpa a major boost. The makers have released full video song of Dakko Daakko song from the movie and also released a dialogue promo to draw people to theatres. Today the makers released a deleted scene from Pushpa The Rise.

Watch Pushpa deleted scene here

In week 2, we hear that the movie has racked up a whopping Rs 41 crores taking the total to over 200 crores. Isn't that impressive?

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa The Rise has overtaken the life collections of Kannada actor Yash's KGF Chapter 1 in the North after Baahubali2, 2Point0 and Baahubali.

Allu Arjun fans and the makers of Pushpa are on cloud nine and can't stop going ga ga over the movie. It's as if Bunny is saying Pushpa Box OFfice Thaggedele!

Pushpa is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna continues her dream run at the Tollywood box office.

Coming to Pushpa Day 14 box office collections, the film is reported to have grabbed a cool 4 crores at the box office. THe official figures are yet to revealed by the makers though.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.