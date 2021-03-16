Stylish Star Allu Arjun's new look is going viral on social media. The hashtags #Pushpa and #AlluArjun are trending on Twitter. He looked super stylish in black coloured pants and white coloured shirt. He added stylish glasses to elevate his look. He has a thick beard and fully grown hair. On an overall note, Bunny can carry any outfit with much elegance, isn't it? Everyone would say a big Yes. He is one of the stars who follows trends and never steps back to experiment with his looks. Everyone calls Allu Arjun, the 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood.

Here are some of the stylish pics of Allu Arjun.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is quite busy with his upcoming project, Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the film and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad is going to score music for the film. Pushpa is going to hit the theatres on 13th August 2021. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Fans are eagerly waiting for an interesting update on 8th April as it marks Allu Arjun's birthday.