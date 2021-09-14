Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is Man Of Simplicity, Know Why?

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Pushpa. Stylish Star who was travelling to a location for the shooting of his movie in Maredumilli forest stopped near a roadside eatery in Andhra Pradesh and had breakfast. It is said that the owner of the eatery refused to take money from Allu Arjun but he insisted.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hero spoke with the owner of the eatery and also offered to help him in finding a job in Hyderabad. In the video, one could see him in black shorts and a white coloured tee. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Icon StAAr @alluarjun had breakfast at a road side tiffin centre near Gokavaram, AP. Man of simplicity for a reason!#AlluArjun #ThaggedheLe #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/7XOjyvBTgO — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 13, 2021

Now, the video is going viral online and the hashtag #AlluArjun, #Pushpa are trending on Twitter. Allu Arjun is called as a man of simplicity for a reason.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, an action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the lead roles. Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a key role in the movie. Pushpa will be released in two parts. The plot of the story is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.