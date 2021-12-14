Pushpa Advanced Booking: Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes, Theatres Housefull

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming film 'Pushpa' is one of the most awaited films of the year. With just three days left for the film to hit the big screens, the makers of the film have opened advance booking lines for ticket in thetatres across the globe.

If reports are to be believed, Pushpa tickets are selling like hot cakes, especially in the Telugu states.

Theatres are said to be doing brisk business with advance booking of tickets and all theatres are said to be housefull for the first weekend. Looking at the theatre occupancy, Allu Arjun's Pushpa opening day collections are are likely to be high.

The film is directed by Sukumar and is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika would be seen as the female lead in the film. Pushpa the Rise is all set to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021.