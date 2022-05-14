Pushpa Actress' Next In Prabhas Film: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the biggest hits in 2021. The film was directed by Sukumar and Rashmika was seen as the female lead in the film. After the blockbuster success of Pushpa, Rashmika has been flooded with multiple offers from Hindi and Telugu.

Reports are doing the rounds that Rashmika is all set to share screen space with Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas in his next film with Sandeep Vanga titled Spirit.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is also in consideration for the female lead in Prabhas' upcoming film, Spirit. It is being said that either Rashmika or Kiara will be picked for the role.

The makers are yet to introduce the female lead of Prabhas' Spirit, which is likely to go on floors after the actor wraps up Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Prabhas' Spirit will be released in eight languages.

Besides five Indian languages, Spirit will be released in Japanese, Chinese and Korean as Prabhas earned a massive fan following with Baahubali in these cities.

Apart from Spirit, Prabhas has three interesting films lined up in his kitty, which include Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush. Prabhas' Salaar and Adipurush will be released in 2023.