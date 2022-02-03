Pushpa Actor Keeps His Promise to Appu Fans

Stylish star Allu Arjun is a man with a heart of gold. He shares a good rapport with each and every actor from across the film industry. Recently, Bunny returned home after the Dubai trip. Now, we hear Allu Arjun headed straight to Bengaluru to pay a visit to Puneeth Rajkumar's family. Bunny will also pay tributes to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that Allu Arjun had promised to visit the family when he was in the city for promoting Pushpa Kannada. At a press conference, the Tollywood Icon Star had stated that he did not want to visit them then as it would be as if he was doing it as part of promotions. Bunny had said he will visit Bengaluru just to offer his condolences and it appears now that he has kept his word.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, following a heart stroke. Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is slated to release in theatres on March 15, 2021.

The Karnataka government will not be releasing any new film in the same week as James' release as a tribute to the actor.