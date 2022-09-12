Pushpa Actor Allu Arjun Remuneration As Much As Salman Khan?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles in the film, Pushpa. The movie turned out as a blockbuster and the entire team is going to be busy with the shooting for the second installment of Pushpa soon. Allu Arjun lived in the role and earned good marks for his acting skills. He impressed audiences with his dialogue delivery and dancing skills. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that the makers of the movie have approached Sai Pallavi for the lead role in Pushpa 2. However, there is no official information regarding this.

Sukumar is the director of the film. It is said that Sukumar is making some changes to the script so as to suit the interests of both Tollywood and Bollywood audiences. We all know that the shooting of the film got stopped as the Producers' Guild of Tollywood went on strike.

Keeping all these aside, let us discuss the remuneration of Allu Arjun. According to the reports, Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. Rumours are doing the rounds that Allu Arjun is given a remuneration of Rs. 125 crores for the film and the total budget of the film is around Rs. 450 crores.

Reports say that Salman Khan also asked for Rs. 125 crores to do Sajid Nadiadwala's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and he was given the amount which he had asked for.

