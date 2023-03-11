Pushpa 2 Joins The 1000 Crore Club Even Before Release

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Reports are doing the rounds that Pushpa 2 is said to have done an astounding pre-release business.

Pushpa has managed to do a pre-release business of Rs 1000 crore from theatrical rights in all languages. Pushpa 2 joined the Rs 1000 cr club even before its release. Its digital rights are also in huge demand.

Several OTT giants are competing to bag the rights to the film.

Bunny's first look poster or glimpse from Pushpa 2 is expected to be out on April 8, 2023. The makers are planning to unleash something from Pushpa 2 on the occasion of Bunny's birthday. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar.