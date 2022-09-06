Puri In Touch With Buyers On Liger

Distribution system is in ventilator in Tollywood. While Covid had the huge effect on buyers, some flops and disasters post covid impacted them badly. Under these circumstances, director and producer Puri Jagannadh has come forward to compensate the losses of his recent release Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, to the buyers.

Released amid huge expectations, the Pan India project disappointed the critics and audience alike. It raked big numbers in all the areas on day one and the collections were good in North belt as well. However, the mouth talk resulted in the movie having poor show from next day.

Puri produced the movie, in association with Charmme Kaur. It is heard that, both will be meeting the buyers next week. The director who is in constant touch with the buyers informed them to discuss and resolve the issue in the meeting.

In fact, Puri Jagannadh lent his helping hand to his producers and buyers several times. He also helped many in the industry. And, there’s no question of he escaping, when his buyers incur losses, says a source close to the filmmaker.