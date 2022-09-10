Puri Jagannadh Vacates Mumbai House

Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh's latest outing—Liger has become a big dud at the box office. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 25, 2022.

Liger was washed out from theatres in metropolitan theatres. The film is still running in a few single screen and multiplex theatres. Liger was made on a lavish budget of Rs 100+ crores, but the makers could get only a return of 70 cr because of the box office disaster.

Now, social media is abuzz with talk that Puri Jagannadh is all set to vacate his mansion in Mumbai. He will soon shift back to Hyderabad. He is unable to pay his apartment rent in Mumbai, as per sources.

On the other hand, Puri Jagannadh's next film with Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana has also been shelved due to Liger failure at the box office. It appears stars are not working in Puri Jagannadh's favour. People are now curious to know about Puri Jagannadh's next move. Let's wait and see with who Puri Jagannadh's film will be with next.