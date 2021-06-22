Puri Jagannadh to Showcase Vijay Deverakonda's Hot Looks In Liger

Tollywood's youth icon Vijay Deverakonda is the most loved celebrity on social media. Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is working on 'Liger'. The film's production is nearing its completion. It is for the first time that Vijay Deverakonda will be essaying the role of a boxer in the film. He is going to showcase his chiseled body.

Latest report reveals that Puri Jagannadh has planned a super hot song for Vijay Deverakonda to showcase him in a never seen before avatar to woo the audience, especially his female fans. Deverakonda is likely to perform the entire song without a shirt. Deverakonda is expected to go shirtless for this song. We are sure that Vijay Deverakonda's fan following will double after the song.

The makers are yet to officially announce this. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film is co-produced by Charmee and Karan Johar under Dharmee Productions. Veteran actor Ramya Krishna and Ananya Panday will appear in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.