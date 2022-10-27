Puri Jagannadh Files Complainant Against Liger Distributors

Tollywood Director Puri Jagannadh's recent film Liger turned out to be a big flop in his career. Puri Jagannadh had promised the distributors that he would compensate for the losses.

It is worth mentioning here that Warangal Srinu had bought the rights of Liger. The film sank without a trace at the box office. The movie distributors are said to have incurred huge losses due to Liger debcale.

Tollywood Director RGV shared a screenshot of the distributors' conversations showing that they had decided to do a dharna or stage protest at Puri Jagannadh's house.

Now, Puri Jagannadh has filed a case against G. Shobhan Babu and Warangal Sreenu, who are planning to stage a protest at his house(premises) to harass his family and to extract the amount in his absence. Puri Jagannadh who is in Mumbai has urged the police to protect his family from Warangal Srinu and other distributors.

Jagannadh is also planning to take legal action against the distributors.

Liger was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are seen in lead roles.