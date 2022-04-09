Puri Jagannadh Cameo In Chiranjeevi's Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 153rd film Godfather being directed by Mohan Raja and produced grandly by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. Star Director Puri Jagannadh is playing a special role in the movie. He has joined the shoot of the movie from today itself.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to welcome Puri Jagannadh on board this political action thriller. “నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే introducing my @purijagan in a special role,from the sets of #Godfather.”

While Puri Jagannadh appears in a black outfit, Chiranjeevi can be seen in prisoner costume here. Chiranjeevi welcomed Puri by offering a flower bouquet. It’s indeed a dream come true for Puri Jagannadh for this opportunity of sharing screen space with his all-time favourite star.

Nayanthara is playing a crucial role in the movie, where Satyadev will be seen in an important role. Top-notch technical team is handling different crafts of the movie. Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters - takes care of the artwork of this film.

The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.