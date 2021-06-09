Puri Jagannadh Bags Second Project Under Dharma Productions?

The shooting of Director Puri Jagannadh’s forthcoming flick ‘Liger’ had to be put off due to the sudden lockdown in the state. The movie features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.

Liger is co-produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. A while back, there was talk that Puri Jagannadh has signed a three-films deal with Karan Johar to do more pan-Indian films. Looks like those rumours may well turn out to be true.

According to latest reports, Karan Johar is believed to have been impressed with Puri Jagannadh's working style and he is happy with the output of Liger. Karan Johar has asked Puri Jagannadh to do one more film under Dharma productions, as per the buzz. Although, this piece of news is not yet confirmed from the makers’ end, it has sure triggered s new buzz on social media.

Liger is a sports drama in which Vijay Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead alongside the Arjun Reddy actor in the film. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the film also has Ramya Krishnan in an important role.