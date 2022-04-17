A Pure Love Story in Andhra's Kashmir Lambasingi Backdrop

A Pure Love Story in the name of Andhra's Kashmir 'Lambasingi' is being presented by Successful director Kalyan Krishna.

Stepping into production post the success of Bangarraju, director Kalyan Krishna backs this soulful content directed by Naveen Gandhi.

Introducing Bharath in the lead role, Big Boss fame Divi is playing the female lead in this film bankrolled by Anand Tanneeru under Concept Films Banner. A Pure Love Story is a caption.

King Nagarjuna launched the enchanting first single 'Nachesinde Nachesinde' from the movie today and it received immense response online already.

Crooned by Singing sensation Sid Sriram in R.R. Dhruvan's music, Kasarla Shyam penned soulful lyrics to it.

Speaking on the occasion King Nagarjuna says, "Encouraging young and new talent my director Kalyan Krishna is presenting Lambasingi. Big Boss fame Divi is playing the lead. Listen to its First song Nachesinde Nachesinde from the movie. All the best to the entire team"

Director Naveen Gandhi says, "Story is based on the backdrop of Lambasingi, a place in Vizag. The first single Nachesinde Nachesinde features the depth of love between the lead actors. Happy to know that Sid Sriram's voice, Kasarla Shyam's lyrics and R.R. Dhruvan's music are immensely loved by the audience instantly. Wrapped up the entire shoot in Lambasingi and headed to Post-production works already. More updates will be revealed soon."

Besides Bharat, Divi, Vamshi Raj, Kittayya, Nikhil Raj, Janardhan, Anuradha, Madhavi, Naveen Raj Sankarapu, Pramod, Ramana, Paramesh, Sandha and others played crucial roles.

The story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: Naveen Gandhi

Presents: Kalyan Krishna Kurasala

Producer: Anand Tanneeru

Banner: Concept Films

DOP: K Bujji

Music: RR Druvan

Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam

Choreography: V. Archanaa Ram

Editor: K. Vijay Vardhan

PRO: Pulagam Chinnarayana