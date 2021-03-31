Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathanna First Day Collection Prediction

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been grabbing the headlines for all the right noises. Just a few hours left for the film to hit the big screens. Yuvarathanna will be the third Kannada film to get a theatrical release this year after the Karnataka govt gave its nod to allow 100 per cent theatres occupancy.

Now, Yuvarathnaa is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. The film trailer and songs have already struck a chord with the audience.

The makers of the movie have opened advance booking lines for the film across the globe. It is said that tickets are selling like hot cakes, especially in Karnataka. Looking at the first-day occupancy based on advance booking and hype of the film, Yuvarathanna is likely to fetch around Rs 20 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film collections is expected to pick up by the first weekend as Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the top stars in Kannada.

Yuvarathnaa is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films which also produced Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter -1. Apart from Puneeth, the film also stars Sayeesha and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is slated for release on April 1st ,2021. Watch this space for more updates.