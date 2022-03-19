Puneeth Rajkumar's James Day 2 Box Office Collections

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar's James is having a dream run at the box office. James was the last film of Puneeth Rajkumar, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Puneeth fans are thronging theatres to watch the movie, irrespective of the talk around the movie, as a tribute to the actor.

Puneeth fans can't take their off eyes off Puneeth in James. a few even broke down in theatres on seeing their favorite icon back on the screens. All theatres are running housefull with tickets of Puneeth's James selling like hotcakes.

Talking about the film's box office collections, James has managed to earn Rs 20 on its second day at the box office. Puneeth's James worldwide collections are said to be Rs 45 cr plus. The official figures are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda.