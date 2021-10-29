Puneeth Rajkumar Dies of Heart Attack

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar death news have surfaced on social media after there were reports that the actor was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

As per reports, Appu was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following his ill health. Sources close to the family say that he is no more. However, there is no official confirmation either from the hospital or the family.

Puneeth, the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol, Dr Rajkumar was last seen in the movie Yuvarathnaa which was a massive hit. The movie released in several languages.

Meanwhile, security around Puneeth Rajkumar's house has been beefed up following his death, while there is heavy bandobast around Vikram hospital too where he is said to be treated.

As soon as news of his illness broke, all the industry stalwarts including Gurudutt, Ravichandran thronged the hospital to pay him a visit. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai too is expected to visit the hospital soon.

Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar too rushed to the hospital soon as news spread. Incidentally, Shivanna's movie Bhajarangi 2 hit theatres today.

Earlier Indian Express writer Sharada Srinidhi had posted a tweet saying she wished the news was not true. Have a look.

Howeever, the tweet is not available right now.

Also Read: Is Puneeth Rajkumar Dead?



Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Heartbroken Over Appu Death News, Family Members Seen Crying

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Best Full HD Pictures