Puneeth Kumar's Yuvarathnaa Closing Collections

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, who is basking in the success of his recently released Yuvarathnaa, which had a dream run at the box office. Yuvarathnaa has become talk of the town in Karnataka as the film has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video within a week after the movie hit theatres. The film did pretty well at the box office. The makers of the movie had to look for a quick solution after the Karnataka government keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases restricted theatre occupancy to 50pc.

Yuvarathnaa has broken all possible records at the box office worldwide. According to reports, Yuvarathnaa's worldwide closing share is said to be Rs 30 cr which is less when compared to Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt which made a whopping Rs 105 cr while Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru earned Rs 45 cr. However, considering the fact that the movie's theatrical run was cut short, these figures are decent.

There is no official confirmation about the final collections of Yuvarathnaa. But look what we got for you. This should give you a rough idea of how much the movie collected at the box office.

Yuvarathnaa is directed by Santosh Anandrram and produced under the Homable films banner by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Puneeth Rajkumar, the film also features Sayyesha, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj among others who are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.