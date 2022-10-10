PS:1 Easily Beats Rajinikanth's Film Record - Deets Inside

Director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 is having a dream run at the box office. The film was released in theatres on September 30, 2022. It's been ten days but the epic historical fiction's spectacular run is still on.

Looks like the film is not slowing down anytime soon. With each passing day, the film is hogging headlines for its stellar success on the commercial front.

According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan-1 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth's 2.0 in the US by managing to collect $5.5 million in the US.

In other words, the Mani Ratnam-directed movie has smashed Rajinikanth's hitherto highest record and became the highest-grossing Tamil movie in the US.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 failed to impress the Telugu audience, though, despite its ensemble cast and star attractions.

Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sarathkumar and others have played important roles.