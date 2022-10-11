Project K Actor Prabhas Birthday Wishes For Big B

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most popular stars in the Indian film industry. He started his career several years back. After many years of working down South, Prabhas got an opportunity to work with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas is all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming film—K Project.

The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today. The social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Big B. Prabhas also joined the list and shared warm greetings for his senior co-star.

The Baahubali actor penned a note which goes, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Amitabh Bachchan Sir!Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! Prabhas posted a story on his Instagram wall.

Back to K Project, the film is produced under the banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. Deepika Padukone will be making her Telugu debut with K Project. She is the leading lady in the film. Watch this space for more updates.