Vijay Devarakonda has decided pursue his pan-India stardom dreams with his next films. He will start shooting for Puri Jagannath's film, could be titled Fighter or Liger soon.

Movie team has been busy in getting permissions from Maharashtra government to continue shooting in Mumbai. As the nepotism issue spurred up by Sushant Singh Rajput made producer Karan Johar stop activities from his production house for few days, the movie team took time to get the ball rolling.

In the meantime, news has come out that Vijay Devarakonda signed a Tamil film and producers from Tamil Industry have signed him up. The actor's team had to ask the producers to clarify on the news, as it became sensational.

Actually, producers from Dusky Entertainments approached Vijay Devarakonda and the actor denied their offer. But the news came out that he signed a film for them.

Producers clarified that they did not sign the actor and expressed interest to work with him in future. They have lodged a complaint on those people who spread false news.