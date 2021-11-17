Producers Association Special Meeting With RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak Makers: Deets Inside

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. The film has been in the making for more than three years now. RRR was supposed to release last year, but got postponed due to Covid.

Recently, Rajamouli officially announced that RRR will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022. RRR makers are now planning to cash in on the Sankranthi holidays. There are also two other big-ticket films like Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan's Bheemla Nayak lined up for release in the Sankranthi race.

Now, we have learnt from our trusted sources that the Tollywood producers association has arranged a special meeting with the makers of RRR, Bheemla Nayak, and Radhe Shyam to sort out release date clash.

Producers association wants Bheemla Nayak or Radhe Shyam to step out of the Sankranti race as RRR needs more screens. RRR producers are also expecting smooth business at the box office. We have to wait and see who among Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak makers would budge.

Will it be Pawan Kalyan or Prabhas, who will agree to compromise?