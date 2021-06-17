Producer Sunil Narang Opens Up About Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story Release Date

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Love Story' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on April 16, 2021. However, the theatrical release of the film was postponed in the last minute due to the second wave of coronavirus. COVID cases in two Telugu-speaking states seems to have dropped and both the governments, we hear, are considering the option of allowing theatres to open with fifty percent occupancy. This is expected to happen in a couple of days from now.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya's Love Story would get released by the end of this month. But, Love Story producer Sunil Narang has rubbished these rumors about the release date and shared some information in a recent interview. He has stated, "We will release the film when government lifts the night curfew. If the government restricts the theatres to run only three shows, then, we are not gonna release the film. We might release in the second week of July, by which time the cases will further drop." He promised fans that they will soon announce the release date of the film.

Love Story film is directed by Shekhar Kammula and the film has generated much hype among the audience, thanks to Sai Pallavi's Saranga Dariya song which has become a massive hit on Youtube. The song has been lapped up by fans and music lovers.