Dil Raju is one of the top producers in the Telugu film industry. Recently, Dil Raju got married to Tejaswini and the wedding took place in a simple and private ceremony. The couple spotted visiting the famous temple Tirupati on Tuesday morning. Now, the pictures of Dil Raju and his wife are going viral on social media. It is being said that he refused to address the media.

Dil Raju and his wife visited Tirumala after their wedding and this is the second time. They have made their public appearance in June by visiting the same temple and they sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Currently, Dil Raju is producing Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is the official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into the shoes of senior Bachchan and the makers are aiming to release the film by early next year. The film also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in important roles.