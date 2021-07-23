Priyamani Breaks Silence On Relationship With Mustafa Raj

South actress Priyamani is basking in the success of her recent outing ‘Narappa’. The movie has started streaming on Prime Video. Her appearance in the hugely successful web series Family Man 2 too received rave reviews. Now, Priyamani’s marriage has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Priyamani married Mustafa Raj in the year 2017. She is leading a very happy life with him.

However, the latest we hear is that Mustafa Raj's first wife Ayesha has filed a criminal case against Mustafa saying that the two weren’t legally married. Ayesha married Mustafa in 2010, they together have two children. They separated for unknown reasons. Ayesha claims that she and Mustafa haven’t divorced properly and that he is still her husband and not her ex. She is claiming that Priyamani and Mustafa have married without legal separation from her.

The news has reached the ears of Priyamani and the actress has rubbished all allegations by stating that her is not an illegal marriage. She cleared the air by saying that there’s no threat to her bond with husband. She further added that she's very fortunate to have Mustafa as her husband. Priyamani is one the top actresses and there's no denying that she is a powerhouse of talent.

Back to Narappa, Priyamani earned appreciation for her role from all quarters. Narappa, a remake of the Tamil hit, Asuran starring Dhanush, is directed by Srikanth Addala and bankrolled by Suresh Productions.