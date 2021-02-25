Priya Prakash Varrier: Check Director Never Complimented On My Acting Skills

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, became an overnight sensation with her magical wink in her debut film Our Adaar Love. Now, she is all set to make her Tollywood debut with the movie ‘CHECK’. She will be sharing screen space with Nithiin. During the part of the movie promotions, she revealed few interesting facts about the movie and her experience working with Telugu stars.

Welcome To Tollywood: CHECK is my first straight Telugu film. I got many offers after the wink video but I was waiting for the right script. During that time, Director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti had approached me with the script. I couldn’t say ‘No’ because, I liked my role in the movie.

You were agreed to do the movie in a single call without even listening to the story?

I saw Chandra Sekhar’s Manamantha film in Malayalam. Actor Mohan Lal was featured in the film and he’s my favourite actor.I saw the gripping direction of Chandrasekhar Yeleti. When he called me to ask will it be possible for you to feature in the Telugu movie? On top it all, Director said to me that the film has a beautiful cast Nithiin and Rakul Preet. I can't ask more than that to the director and I said yes to CHECK

What’s your role in the movie?

I played an adventurous role in the film. There’s nothing new to say about my role and you would get to know once you all watch the movie.

How’s your experience working with Nithiin?

Nithiin and the rest of the team, everyone treated me like their own family members without showing any difference because I’m a newcomer to the film industry. Nithiin is an experienced actor and I loved working with him. He’s a good and humble actor.

Did you get any compliments from director Chandra Sekhar? What did they said about your acting skills on the sets?

Director Chandra Yeleti is a very neutral person, it is very hard to guess whether he is in a happy or sad mood. After completing every scene, I would look at him to say something. He never said anything. Sometimes, I used to ask how did I do? Is that okay? He used to say Okay Okay. He will never react if I did my scene well or not, he will have the same facial expression. It's a very good experiencing working with him.