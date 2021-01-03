Priya Prakash Varrier Remuneration For Telugu Song Will Leave You All Shock

Sizzling actress Priya Prakash Varrier became a household name when a clip from her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love got viral in 2018. It's a known fact that the film failed turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. Priya Prakash Varrier has added another feather to her cap. According to the latest reports, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to croon a special Telugu song and it is going to be composed by Telugu music director Sri Charan Pakala. Apparently, this is a private single and it is not being made for any film.

The buzz on social media suggests that how much she is charging for the song. Rumours are doing the rounds that Priya Prakash Varrier seems to have demanded Rs One crore as her fee for the song. We don't know how far the news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on all social media platforms.

On the career front, Priya Prakash Varrier will next be seen in Telugu film titled Check and it marks her debut in Telugu. She will be sharing screen space with Nithin under the direction of Chandra Shekhar Yeleti.