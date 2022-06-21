Prithviraj Sukumaran-Samyukta Menon Kaduva Theatrical Release Date Out

Malayalam SUPERSTAR Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mass director Shaji Kailas combo film KADUVA touted to be a "High Octane Action Mass Entertainer".

The makers came up with release date of the movie. As announced by them, Kaduva will be releasing worldwide in theatres on June 30th, Pan india entertainer coming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi

The flick is high on action, thrill and drama also Co-Starring Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi. 'Bheemla Nayak' fame Samyukta menon is female lead

Produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions. Music by Jakes Bejoy.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Samyuktha menon, Vivek oberoi, Arjun Ashokan, siddique, Aju varghese, Dileesh pothan etc.

