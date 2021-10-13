Prithviraj Brahmam Behind The Scenes Pictures

Having kept subscribers right on the edge of their seats from start to end, the Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhramam, which recently released on Amazon Prime Video, has been getting immense love and appreciation from the viewers.

With fans being left in awe after watching Prithviraj as Ray Mathews some recently-released BTS pictures straight from the film sets will definitely be a treat for them.

Amongst the many BTS pictures, we see Prithviraj along with the director Ravi K. Chandran and the cast prepping up hard before a scene.

These BTS moments define what went behind the making of Bhramam and how passionately the whole team committed to bringing the story alive on screen.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran and featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna, and Unni Mukundan, the crime-thriller Bhramam is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.