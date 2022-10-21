Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan is A Laugh Riot

Prince Movie Review: Anu deep KV is back with yet another comic ride after his Tollywood movie, Jaathi Ratnalu, which was a huge success at the box office.

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan's Prince hit theatres worldwide today. The film stars Sathyaraj, Maria Ryaboshpka in key roles.

So, is the movie worth watching? Let's find out.

Sivakarthikeyan's Prince Twitter Review

Prince movie plot: The movie is set in the backdrop of Devarakota in the Krishna district.

Vishwanath is a man of morals. He believes there should be no caste barrier.

His son, Anand, a teacher is a movie buff. He bunks at school to watch movies. Enter Jessica, a teacher from Britain. It's love at first sight for Anand and his life changes forever.

Performance: Sivakarthikeyan has proved yet again that he's immensely talented in this comedy of errors. Maria fits the role of a British girl to the T. Sathyaraj needs no introduction as there's no doubting the fact that he nails every character he plays. The supporting cast does justice to their role and helps elevating the comedy scenes.

The cinematography is good as Prince is shot in the scenic locales of Pondicherry. The film is a breeze to watch and keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. If you are looking for a movie that keeps you smiling throughout the film, then Sivakarthikeyan's Prince is your go-to movie this weekend.

Verdict: Sivakarthikeyan's Prince is a laugh riot and a total paisa vasool.

Rating: 3.25/5

By Reshmi AR