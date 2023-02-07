Prince Cecil To Play Villain In Ram-Boyapati Srinu Film

Actor Prince Cecil who is well known for audience and also acted along with Ram in Superhit 'Nenu - Sailaja' also the actor who is known for movies like Bus Stop, Romance is turning into Powerful villain for Boyapati srinu and Ram film.

Director of high-octane actioners, Boyapati Srinu is currently doing a film with Ustaad Ram Pothineni. While Boyapati has delivered a blockbuster Akhanda.

Ram joined forces with Boyapati for a power packed film. Boyapati is known for utilising the energy of Young Heroes and design powerful action sequences.

It is said that Prince’s role will be one of the major highlights of the film as Boyapati penned a unique characterisation for the talented actor.