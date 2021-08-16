PrimeShow Entertainment’s House Arrest Releasing On August 27

Popular film production and distribution company PrimeShow Entertainment is aiming to entertain audience with different genre films and consequently willing to become one of the leading production houses in the near future.

House Arrest is the first movie of the banner and they rejected few OTT offers to offer the real fun to movie buffs in theatres. The film is finally hitting the screens on August 27th. There are good expectations on the film, as its teaser garnered remarkable response from kids and families.

Srinivas Reddy and Sapthagiri have played the lead roles in the film directed by Sekhar Reddy Yerra of 90 ML fame. The film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy under PrimeShow Entertainment banner.

Ravi Babu, Adhurs Raghu, Ravi Prakash, Thagubothu Ramesh, Frustrated Sunaina and Koushik are the other important cast of the film.

Asrin Reddy is the Executive producer, while Anup Rubens renders soundtracks and J Yuva Raj is the cinematographer. Chota K Prasad is the editor and Chandra Bose is the lyricist.

Cast: Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Adhurs Raghu, Ravi Prakash, Ravi Babu, Thagubothu Ramesh, Frustrated Sunaina and Koushik.